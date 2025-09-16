The new international window changes that will impact Burnley next season

Burnley will be impacted by a FIFA rule change following the 2026 World Cup.

With the 48-team 2026 World Cup in North America running from June 11 to July 19 next summer, a restructure of next season’s international breaks has been confirmed.

Once the Clarets have played 11 Premier League games, this season will already be into its third international break.

The current international fixture calendar has matches in September, October and November, stifling the momentum of the early season at club level.

But that will change somewhat next season.

FIFA approve international break change

Burnley boss Scott Parker (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

From 2026, the September international break, the first after the 2026 World Cup, will be extended to three weeks.

In the three-week gap without domestic matches in September, nations will play up to four international matches instead of the usual two.

As a result of the extended international break, the October break will be removed as of 2026. The November international break will continue as a normal two-week break.

The switch to an extended September break was approved by FIFA in 2023 and is now set to come into action next year.

The change has been made amid travel and player welfare concerns, particularly for those who have to travel long-distances to represent their country such as African, South American or Asian Premier League players.

Burnley’s Oliver Sonne, for example, travelled to South America during the recent international break to link up with Peru, featuring in the 1-0 defeat to Paraguay.

Twelve Burnley players were called up for international action following the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United prior to the break.

Even if Scott Parker’s side are relegated to the Championship this season, they will still be impacted by the changes in the second tier next term.

