Burnley boss Scott Parker on the harsh reality of the Premier League after cruel Liverpool and Man Utd defeats

Despite their encouraging start to the season, the stats don’t lie: Burnley have lost three of their first four games.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s men delivered another hugely encouraging performance against Liverpool on Sunday, one that merited a point.

But the Clarets, for the second game running, came away empty-handed after conceding a stoppage-time penalty – with Mo Salah the man to take full advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a similar story at Old Trafford two weeks ago, when Bruno Fernandes slotted home from 12 yards to break Burnley hearts.

The Clarets have proven they can be more than competitive at this level, having also pushed Tottenham all the way on the opening day before beating Sunderland in their one and only win to date.

But Parker is well aware the brutal nature of the Premier League can be unforgiving.

“It is harsh, but that's this league,” he said.

Scott Parker thanks the Burnley fans at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"Listen, you can lose football games in this league. Certainly with the team we are, sometimes you can lose football matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But you want to see improvement, you want to see us be competitive and I see every bit of that today [against Liverpool on Sunday] and I've seen every bit of that over the last couple of performances.

"We’ve gone to Old Trafford away, in the dying minutes, conceded a penalty, Liverpool today...but yes, we're competitive and that pleases me.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Arne Slot makes 'lucky' Liverpool admission following last-gasp win against Burnley