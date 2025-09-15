Supercomputer predicts where Burnley will finish compared to Leeds United, Wolves and Sunderland
Scott Parker’s side did everything right against reigning champions Liverpool on Sunday, but went down to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of Mo Salah’s stoppage-time spot kick.
It was a gut-wrenching way to end the game, given the Clarets had given so much and were more than worthy of their point.
But despite starting the season well in terms of performances, proving they are more than competitive at this level, they’ve now lost three of their first four games.
Elsewhere in the top flight, Wolves remain bottom of the pile having failed to claim a single point to date. West Midlands rivals Aston Villa sit one place and two points above them, mostly down to their failure to score a single goal.
West Ham continued their poor start to the season with a 3-0 defeat to London rivals Tottenham, while Burnley sit just outside the bottom three behind the likes of Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.
Sunderland, the side Burnley beat in their second game of the season, sit all the way in seventh place following their goalless draw against Crystal Palace.
But what are the early predictions following the fourth round of fixtures?
We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s results.
Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:
Final predicted table
- Liverpool
- Arsenal
- Chelsea
- Man City
- Crystal Palace
- Newcastle
- Bournemouth
- Tottenham
- Aston Villa
- Brighton
- Everton
- Brentford
- Man Utd
- Nottingham Forest
- Fulham
- West Ham
- Leeds
- Sunderland
- Wolves
- Burnley
