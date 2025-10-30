'That's the aim': Burnley boss Scott Parker issues rallying call ahead of Arsenal visit

Scott Parker has called on the Burnley faithful to make Turf Moor as “uncomfortable” as possible for league leaders Arsenal.

Buoyed by back-to-back wins, the Clarets return home to face the title favourites on Saturday.

On home turf, Burnley have lost just once since Scott Parker’s arrival in July 2024, and that came against Liverpool in September via a stoppage-time penalty.

That record will come under serious scrutiny this weekend when Mikel Arteta’s side come to town – so Turf Moor will have to be at its hostile best if the Clarets are going to have any chance of picking up a positive result.

“That's the aim,” he said. “That's what we need it to be.

“We have an incredible home record over the course of the last 14 or 15 months here. We've been hugely competitive and the fans have been every part of that.

“We need to make this place very difficult for teams to come and we've proven that. Now we need to make that exactly like that this weekend.

Scott Parker has called on Burnley fans to make Turf Moor as uncomfortable as possible for Arsenal (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

“While we're up against a very good team, we need to have a real understanding of what this team doesn't want to face – and that's hopefully the team we're going to be.

“We're doing the polar opposite to what Arsenal ultimately want. We're going to need to bring absolute humongous energy into this stadium. Our players are going to need to bring big energy, unbelievable spirit.

With that, we’ll try and make it as uncomfortable as possible and try and get a result at the weekend.”

While Burnley are yet to claim any points against what you would normally consider to be the league’s biggest and best sides, they have performed well against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

“Every single game we've been involved in this year, there's been parts of games, periods of games, where I look at us and I think we're hugely competitive here,” Parker added.

“We're right in this game. Even Tottenham, we were on the end of a 3-0 loss that day and the start of that game was tough for us. But then we grew into the game and we got some chances. That's been common in every single game for us.

“I always say, it's a squad constantly learning. I do see a progression. I see us from the weekend, where I could arguably say I thought it was the best we've probably played with the ball as well. It's a team in constant development.

“It's those experiences that we've been through that are obviously improving us, so hopefully we keep nudging on that.”

