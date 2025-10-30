Which Burnley players are at risk of picking up a ban for yellow cards?

Nine games into the Premier League season, Burnley boast one of the better disciplinary records in the division.

Scott Parker’s side have only picked up 12 yellow cards to date. Only Saturday’s opponents Arsenal (9), Newcastle United (9) and Manchester United (10) have picked up fewer.

At the other end of the spectrum, Brighton and Hove Albion have been shown 24 bookings, double the amount of Burnley.

In terms of red cards, Lesley Ugochukwu was dismissed for two bookable offences during Burnley’s agonising late defeat to Liverpool in September. He was suspended for the following game against Nottingham Forest as a result.

According to the FA's disciplinary rules, any player who earns five bookings from their side's first 19 Premier League matches will have to serve a one-match ban in the same competition.

Premier League yellow cards are not carried over to the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup.

Florentino Luis is booked during Burnley's game against Nottingham Forest (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Players who accumulate 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches up to and including their side's 32nd fixture will serve a two-match suspension in the competition.

But which Burnley players have been booked so far this season? And how many yellows do they have to their name?

Yellow cards

Jaidon Anthony - 3

Kyle Walker - 2

Lyle Foster - 2

Florentino Luis - 1

Hannibal - 1

Josh Laurent - 1

Loum Tchaouna - 1

Quilindschy Hartman - 1

