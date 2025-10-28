Scott Parker's verdict on Burnley's gap to the bottom three won't surprise you

To the surprise of no-one, Scott Parker is taking no notice of the gap Burnley have opened up to the Premier League’s bottom three.

The Clarets’ dramatic 3-2 win over bottom side Wolves on Sunday saw them move above Fulham and up to 16th in the table.

More significantly, however, is the five-point gap to Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest they’ve created.

But as you might expect, Parker isn’t interested in what the league table looks like just nine games into the season.

“It's far too early for that,” he said with a smile.

“We take no notice of that and we’d take no notice if it was the other way around as well.

“There’s a long way to go this season and this is just the early stages, so we just keep going.”

Scott Parker thanks the Burnley fans at full time following the 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

While Burnley are understandably on a high after back-to-back wins, Parker knows there will be many more challenges to come.

“That's going to be the main thing for us this year,” he added.

“We got 100 points last year and we did what we did with a mantra, which was take every game as it comes.

“We keep learning from those games, we quickly switch on and think: ‘right, can we win this game?’ We’ve got 11 men in front of us, there’s some tactical elements to consider, this is what we need to do, this is how we need to go about it and we quickly eradicate everything else.

“That was our mantra last season and it will be our mantra this season too.

“We’re buzzing about this result [at Wolves], it’s a massive three points for us. But we quickly move onto the next game [Arsenal at home] and we keep moving in that direction.

“Psychologically for us this year will be massive, because there’s no denying that at times we’re going to be on the end of a blip or a bad run. We just need to stay positive in our beliefs and stay true to what we’re going to do.”

