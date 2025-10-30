Lyle Foster makes home and away claim ahead of Burnley's clash against Arsenal

Burnley return to their Turf Moor “fortress” this weekend fresh off claiming their first away points of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to last weekend’s dramatic 3-2 win against bottom side Wolves, the Clarets had lost all four of their first four away games of the season.

At home, the picture looks completely different, with Scott Parker’s side beating Leeds United and Sunderland, drawing with Nottingham Forest and coming within a minute or two of holding reigning champions Liverpool, only to be undone by a stoppage-time penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of this weekend’s home clash against league leaders Arsenal, last week’s matchwinner Lyle Foster spoke about the importance of picking up points both home and away.

“It’s nice to win away, very nice,” he told Burnley’s official YouTube channel.

“Our home is our fortress and I think we’ve shown that it’s a place where we’re able to get points. But we need to be able to do it on the outside as well.

“This helps us a lot and fills us with confidence. It also makes the journey back home a lot quicker, which is nice!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foster celebrates with the Burnley fans following last week's late win over Wolves (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

“Hopefully we will get a few more this season, so we will enjoy this one and focus on the next game at the Turf.”

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

It was Foster’s 95th-minute strike off the bench that sealed Burnley’s first away points at Molineux last week, a goal that sparked jubilant celebrations - both after the goal and at the full-time whistle.

“I feel amazing, I feel ecstatic,” he added. “More than anything, I’m happy for the team. I think we deserved it, going two goals up and with the performance we showed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel blessed to score the winner, it’s an amazing feeling and I’m just happy for the boys.

“Coming on was tough because they were coming at us a bit and we were trying to hold. We had a few throw-ins down the right and somehow the ball just bobbled and landed at the feet of Hanni [Hannibal]. I saw him looking up so I tried to make the run as best as possible and tried to stay onside. Luckily I went through on goal and my first thought was just: ‘try and get it past the goalkeeper’, so thank god it went in.

“Thankfully I was onside, because sometimes in this league it can break you, but I’m happy for the goal and more than anything happy with the three points.

“It was amazing to score in front of the away fans too, it was amazing hearing them cheering. But also all our players as well, like seeing Martin [Dubravka] there and thinking: ‘what’s going on?’, so it just felt amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was good to get the three points and I felt the boys deserved it. After the season we’ve had so far, with the start, I think we’ve had a bit of bad luck, losing games in the last minute, so it’s nice to finally win one in the last minute.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Big shift in Burnley's final predicted finish after sensational Wolves win