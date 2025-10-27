Big shift in Burnley's final predicted finish after sensational Wolves win

For the first time this season, Opta predicts Burnley will survive.

Zian Flemming scored two of their goals, but the real drama was saved for deep into stoppage-time when Lyle Foster bagged their dramatic last-gasp winner, sparking incredible scenes of celebration.

The result makes it back-to-back league wins for the Clarets, who are now finally up and running on their travels having previously suffered four straight defeats.

It also moves Parker’s side onto 10 points after nine games, matching the one point per game average normally required to seal safety at the end of the season.

While there’s a long, long way to go, Opta forecasts now state the Clarets will finish the season above the dropzone.

Wolves, who remain without a win, are predicted to finish bottom ahead of West Ham, who were beaten by Leeds United on Friday night.

Burnley players celebrate the victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sean Dyche lost his first league game in charge of Nottingham Forest, meaning they remain inside the bottom three.

But what are the early predictions following the ninth round of fixtures?

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s results.

Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:

Predicted final table

Arsenal – 80.11 expected points Man City – 69.38 Liverpool – 69.13 Chelsea – 60.15 Aston Villa – 59.96 Bournemouth – 59.44 Newcastle – 58.52 Tottenham – 58.13 Crystal Palace – 56.99 Man Utd – 56.85 Brighton – 54.78 Brentford – 52.89 Everton – 46.49 Sunderland – 45.91 Fulham – 44.08 Leeds – 38.90 Burnley – 38.72 Nottingham Forest – 37.34 West Ham – 32.77 Wolves – 28.83

