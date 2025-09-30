Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final finish following heavy Man City defeat

Published 30th Sep 2025, 08:59 BST
Burnley’s miserable recent record against Manchester City continued with another heavy defeat at the Etihad on Saturday.
Despite being competitive for much of the game, Scott Parker’s side were eventually beaten 5-1.

It saw them drop into the relegation zone for the first time this season since their opening day 3-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Sunderland continued their impressive start to the season with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while fellow newly-promoted side Leeds United drew 2-2 with Bournemouth.

Wolves looked to be heading for their first win of the season at Tottenham, only to be pegged back deep into stoppage-time, while West Ham drew 1-1 with Everton in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first game in charge.

But what are the early predictions following the sixth round of fixtures?

Burnley players thank the travelling fans at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Burnley players thank the travelling fans at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s results.

Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:

Final predicted table

  1. Liverpool
  2. Arsenal
  3. Man City
  4. Crystal Palace
  5. Chelsea
  6. Brighton
  7. Bournemouth
  8. Newcastle
  9. Tottenham
  10. Aston Villa
  11. Everton
  12. Brentford
  13. Fulham
  14. Man Utd
  15. Nottingham Forest
  16. Leeds
  17. Sunderland
  18. West Ham
  19. Burnley
  20. Wolves

