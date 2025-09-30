Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final finish following heavy Man City defeat
It saw them drop into the relegation zone for the first time this season since their opening day 3-0 defeat at Tottenham.
Elsewhere, Sunderland continued their impressive start to the season with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while fellow newly-promoted side Leeds United drew 2-2 with Bournemouth.
Wolves looked to be heading for their first win of the season at Tottenham, only to be pegged back deep into stoppage-time, while West Ham drew 1-1 with Everton in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first game in charge.
But what are the early predictions following the sixth round of fixtures?
We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s results.
Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:
Final predicted table
- Liverpool
- Arsenal
- Man City
- Crystal Palace
- Chelsea
- Brighton
- Bournemouth
- Newcastle
- Tottenham
- Aston Villa
- Everton
- Brentford
- Fulham
- Man Utd
- Nottingham Forest
- Leeds
- Sunderland
- West Ham
- Burnley
- Wolves
