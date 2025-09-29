Burnley's Kyle Walker discusses England ambitions and being stuck on 96 caps

Kyle Walker is desperate to get himself back in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad and get himself a golden cap.

The Burnley right-back is stuck on 96 caps, having been left out of Tuchel’s last squad for the Three Lions’ September double-header.

With another two games coming up in October, England’s latest squad will be announced soon – and Walker is keen to be a part of it.

“There’s so much more to achieve. 100 caps is definitely one, I’m only four caps off,” he told Sky Sports.

“Honestly, I’m quite content now with 96. Being left out of the last squad, if it was 96 and out it’s kind of like: ‘okay, I gave it a good bash, I gave it all I could’.

“Having retired after the Euros [in 2021] to coming back and playing in another two tournaments, I know I gave it a good go.

Kyle Walker thanks the Burnley fans following Saturday's defeat to Man City. Photo: Kelvin LIster-Stuttard

“After Wembley, after experiencing the Champions League final loss against Chelsea, then coming back to play for your country and three weeks later to lose a European Championships final at Wembley, I was done with it. I don’t need any more heartache. It was the worst moment of my career, by far.

“To get so close in the Champions League to lose to Chelsea, being a former Tottenham player as well, that hurt even more. Then to go and represent your country and to get to the final, without conceding a single set-play goal for god knows how long, to then concede from a set play and lose on penalties, it’s the flip of a coin…

“I also look back, being the person I am, as a senior player could I have stepped up and taken a penalty? But I believe each and every one of them that took a penalty is a better penalty taker than me.

“But after what I saw afterwards, I would have rather the heat be on me than them, because they were too young to go through that.”

When asked what sort of conversations he’s had with Tuchel, Walker added: “Yeah, I spoke to him. He wanted to sign me for Bayern Munich, so I’d like to think we’ve got a great relationship. I respect him highly as a manager for what he’s achieved.

“He just said to me that the door is not closed. Until the door is closed, I will try my hardest to get these four caps over the line and see where I go after that.

“Ashley Cole is on 107. That’s in the distance, the four is something I want to get to for something personal for myself, just so I can say I’m the second black player to get 100 caps. The little gold England cap would be pretty special too.”

