Stunning solo goal from Burnley's Luca Koleosho not enough to keep Italy in the U21 Euros

Luca Koleosho’s stunning solo goal wasn’t enough to keep Italy in the Under-21 European Championships.

The Burnley man scored his first goal for the Azzurrini as they suffered a cruel 3-2 after extra-time defeat to Germany in their quarter-final encounter.

Italy, who had to play all of extra-time with nine men after Leeds United man Willy Gnonto and Mattia Zanotti were both sent off, looked to be holding on for penalties. But Germany struck a 117th minute-winner to set up a semi-final clash with France.

Koleosho’s strike was the game’s opener and came in superb fashion, as the winger raced into space down the left flank before cutting in and picking out the far corner.

It’s been a tough campaign for Koleosho, who is also eligible to represent the USA, Canada and Nigeria and has already been capped by the US at Under-15 level.

Despite impressing in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany prior to picking up a serious injury, Koleosho struggled for regular game time under Scott Parker in the Championship.

While he made 30 appearances across the season, the 20-year-old was largely a substitute, only starting one league game between mid-January and the end of the campaign.

Koleosho celebrates after scoring Italy's first goal during their Under-21 European Championship quarter-final against Germany (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Elsewhere at the Euros, former Claret CJ Egan-Riley – now a Marseille player – is part of the England side that has reached the semi-finals.

Lee Carsley’s men saw off Spain 3-1 in their quarter-final encounter at the weekend and will now face the Netherlands in the last four.

Egan-Riley has yet to make an appearance for the young Lions in Slovakia, however, remaining on the bench in all four of their games so far.

