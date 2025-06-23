Former Burnley man appointed new boss of League Two outfit after failed play-off campaign

Former Burnley forward Martin Paterson has been appointed the new head coach of League Two side Notts County.

The 38-year-old replaces Stuart Maynard, who was sacked following the Magpies’ play-off semi-final defeat to AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season.

The former Northern Ireland international returns to management after having a brief spell in charge of Burton Albion during the second half of the 2023/24 season, helping the Brewers narrowly avoid relegation from League One.

Paterson won five of his 20 games in charge to avoid the drop, finishing the season in 20th, one place and two points above the dropzone.

The Stoke-born coach, who made 130 appearances for the Clarets between 2008 and 2013, began his coaching career in the US, working as an assistant at Tampa Bay Rowdies, Fort Lauderdale and Inter Miami, where he worked under Phil Neville.

He then returned to England to link up with former Burnley teammate Michael Duff at Barnsley, before taking on the same role with Duff at Swansea City.

He will now be tasked with guiding the Magpies to the third tier, having failed at the play-off stage last season after initially missing out on automatic promotion.

Martin Paterson pictured alongside Eddie Howe while playing for Burnley in 2011 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Notts County’s director of football Roberto Gagliardi said: “We’re hugely excited to introduce Martin as our new head coach.

“Despite still being in the early stages of what we believe will be a tremendously successful coaching career, Martin has been entrusted with several senior roles, both in the UK and USA, by highly-respected figures within the game.

“In our conversations with him it’s been clear that he shares our vision of playing dynamic, progressive football and, as much as the club’s DNA will remain the same in terms of our desire to dominate the ball, we believe he may bring more intensity and directness to our play.

“Martin wants his teams to be extremely hard-working, well-organised and difficult to play against – characteristics which were key to his success at Burton having become their manager in very challenging circumstances.

“We believe we can provide the environment for Martin to demonstrate his true capabilities as a head coach and we thoroughly look forward to working with him.”

