'Struggle': Zian Flemming Burnley verdict delivered after patient wait for starting role

Zian Flemming’s first Premier League goals were the Dutchman’s reward for his patience.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutchman was Burnley’s first-choice striker for much of last season as he helped fire Scott Parker’s side to automatic promotion.

The 27-year-old scored 14 goals in 37 games in all competitions following his summer move from Millwall, which kept Lyle Foster out of the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after picking up an injury during pre-season, Foster began the Premier League campaign as Parker’s number nine and he took full advantage, only to lose his place himself earlier this month when he returned from international duty with a knock.

That allowed Flemming the chance to show what he can do in the top flight, a level he’s playing at for the first time in his career.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

After a solid showing against Leeds United on his first start of the season, Flemming followed it up with a brace during Burnley’s dramatic 3-2 victory against Wolves at the weekend.

Flemming scores his first Premier League goal against Wolves (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I thought he was brilliant,” Parker said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s obviously not been in the team at the start of this season. Firstly, he probably didn't have much of a pre-season, so it was a struggle to get in the team.

“I brought him back in and he gets two Premier League goals. His first one especially was an incredible goal.

“The second one was everything we worked on this week in terms of how we can try and exploit this back line and he executed it really well.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Troy Deeney names Burnley duo and Leeds and Sunderland men in Premier League Team of the Week