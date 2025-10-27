'Special', 'surreal', 'incredible': Burnley's Zian Flemming reflects on scoring first Premier League goals

“Special”, “surreal” and “incredible” are three words Zian Flemming used to describe his first goals as a Premier League player.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker bagged an impressive brace during Burnley’s dramatic 3-2 win against bottom side Wolves on Sunday, to help Scott Parker’s side record their first away points of the season.

Growing up in the Netherlands, Flemming dreamt of making it to the Premier League one day. Not only has he done that, he’s also a goalscorer at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two goals, both assisted by fellow Dutchman Quilindschy Hartman, were scored in different manners too, volleying home with a sublime first-time effort for the first before steering home from inside the six-yard box for his second.

“It was very special,” Flemming told Burnley’s YouTube channel.

“It’s a bit surreal to think I’ve now scored that first goal in the Premier League. It will probably sink in a little bit later.

“Right now, it feels a bit normal that you’re in the Premier League because you’ve just got a game every week, but if you zoom out it’s an incredible moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zian Flemming points to the Premier League badge after scoring the opening goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“They were two great assists as well, very different kinds of assists as well. I was happy he could put them on a plate for me to finish them off.”

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Frustratingly for Burnley, Flemming’s double was cancelled out by Wolves’ quickfire double on the stroke of half-time.

The Clarets could easily have gone under, but they left it to the very last minute to snatch the win courtesy of Lyle Foster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the Clarets squandering that two-goal lead, the 27-year-old said: “I think the manager had to calm us down a little bit if anything. We were obviously very frustrated having played such a good half an hour only to go into half-time at 2-2.

“Normally in the Premier League that would cost you the game, especially away from home. If you let a team come back to 2-2, they’ve got all the momentum and it’s just really tough.

“But at the same time, it’s the Premier League and oppositions are really tough, so even when you’re 2-0 up you’re not safe yet.

“It was a good physical and mental challenge for us and we showed great resilience, dedication and hard work in the second-half because we had to dig really deep to get the three points.”

Your next Burnley FC read: What Vitor Pereira said about Wolves' defeat to Burnley and angry full-time scenes