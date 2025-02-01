Scott Parker's immediate reaction as Portsmouth hold Burnley to 10th goalless draw of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker admitted his Burnley side were far from their best during their goalless draw against struggling Portsmouth.

Despite his frustrations with the end result, Parker says he always knew it would be a tough challenge facing a Pompey side that are especially strong in front of their own supporters at Fratton Park.

“It’s a difficult place to come,” he said.

“I think you’ve seen that with their results over the last few weeks, Middlesbrough come here and lose 2-1, they beat Stoke 3-1, Coventry 4-1.

“You probably could see it the way they play. They're a different animal at home. You're under pressure constantly in terms of a real intent in the way they play and we had to stand up to that.

“I think that's the one positive really, because this game could have looked awfully a lot different if we didn't have that resilience of ours. On the flip side, I think it's fair to say we weren’t at our best today. We just lacked a little something.”

Pompey, who sit three points above the relegation zone, made the game a real battle, which meant Burnley were unable to gain any sort of control.

“We knew what would come,” Parker added. “They play a way that causes you a problem, so it was difficult.

“To try and get control in the game proved pretty difficult for us and at that point it comes down to duels, first contacts and we just lacked a little something today.

“We're normally crisp but we weren’t very good in that phase in our game. We couldn't really gain any sort of control and that was down to them to be honest with you, so full credit to them. That wasn’t just solely down to us. They put us under a lot of pressure which meant we couldn't really get our foot on the ball.

“So yes, it's a good point in the end and we'll move on now. We've got a big game now on Tuesday [Oxford United] and we'll look forward to that.”

Parker did, however, feel that Burnley ought to have been awarded a penalty when Lucas Pires’ shot appeared to be blocked by the arms of defender Andre Dozzell.

“At the time I thought it was a clear penalty,” he said.

“Obviously I'm 50 yards away, but at the time the dynamics of the positioning looked like it was a clear penalty and it was looking at it back.

“So yes, a referee's not seen it or the full official or the linesman today, which is disappointing, but yes it’s one of those things.”