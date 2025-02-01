'If he leaves': Sporting boss addresses Burnley's interest in ex-Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sporting boss Rui Borges insists he has no problems with Marcus Edwards amid his impending move to Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s understood the 26-year-old is closing in on a January move to Turf Moor in an initial loan deal.

The winger has been out of favour at Sporting since Borges took over from Ruben Amorim following the latter’s move to Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when asked about Edwards’ potential departure, Borges insists there are no issues.

"I have no problems with him, he's a good kid,” Borges said, as quoted by Portuguese outlet Record.

"If he leaves, it's a sale of the club, releasing a player who isn't a solution, that's all.

"Edwards isn't a solution for the coach, it's not a problem at all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 22: Marcus Edwards of Sporting CP during the Portuguese Cup match between Sporting CP and Amarante FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 22, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

The Clarets are keen to bolster their forward line before Monday night’s 11pm deadline as they bid to clinch an instant return to the Premier League.

Despite sitting a point outside the top two, Scott Parker’s side have struggled to consistently create and score goals this season, finding the back of the net on just 36 occasions in 29 league games.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Burnley are currently in advanced talks with Edwards, who is also said to be of interest to promotion rivals Sunderland.

Parker knows Edwards well from his time playing and coaching at Spurs, where the winger came through the academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining the club at the age of eight, the wide man spent 13 years with the North London outfit, but only made one senior appearance.

The 26-year-old subsequently signed for Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães in 2019 on a free transfer.

After scoring 17 goals in 77 appearances, Edwards earned a move to Sporting three years later for a fee of around £6m.

In 120 games for Sporting, Edwards has scored 24 goals and bagged 26 assists, but has fallen down the pecking order following the recent departure of Ruben Amorim to Manchester United.

Edwards has also represented England from Under-16 level to Under-20 level.