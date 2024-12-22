Scott Parker provides Burnley January transfer window update amid Benrahma and McBurnie links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker admits he’s unsure how active Burnley will be during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Clarets boss recently said conversations will need to be had with the club’s hierarchy before finalising any transfer plans.

Parker did, however, state outgoings are likely next month as Burnley look to trim down their squad.

In terms of potential incomings, right-back Oliver Sonne has been strongly linked with a January move from Danish side Silkeborg, while Said Benrahma and Oli McBurnie are two fresh names to emerge over the weekend, as reported by Alan Nixon.

The Burnley Express, however, understands there isn’t a great deal in the Benrahma or McBurnie reports.

When asked about Burnley’s transfer plans for the upcoming window, which opens in 10 days’ time, after Saturday’s 2-1 win against Watford, Parker provided another coy response.

“I’m not really sure to be honest with you,” he said.

Scott Parker arrives at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Watford.

“Like anything, my main focus is on the group I’ve got here. I’ve got an incredible group of players and that’s been my main focus.

“I’m sure there may be some activity, whether that’s some players leaving the club or people coming in, but I’ll let other people deal with that for large parts and I’ll keep working with the amazing group I’ve got.”

It comes after Parker was asked about the prospect of a quiet transfer window in the lead up to Saturday’s game.

“I think it’s a conversation we will be picking up in the next couple of weeks,” he said in response.

“I think some players will leave to get some football, because we’ve still got a big squad here. Then we will work to see where we can improve. If we can physically be able to do that, we will see.

“But at this moment the games are coming thick and fast and the main focus has been on that really.

“The January transfer window is always very difficult and sometimes you have to be reactive to that. But we’re in a good place and we will have some conversations further down the line about what we can do.”