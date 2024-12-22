Roberts and Sarmiento: Burnley injury update after Watford win as Scott Parker makes Sheffield United hope
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The full-back was brought off during second-half stoppage-time versus Watford after suffering with a slight issue with his ankle.
John Egan was brought off the substitute’s bench as the Clarets saw out the remainder of injury time to hold onto a 2-1 win.
Parker, however, admits he was taking a precaution with the Welshman, commenting: “I don’t think [it was too serious].
“He felt something on his ankle so at that stage of the game I couldn’t risk it. He could have stayed on but I didn’t want to risk it.”
Elsewhere on the injury front, Maxime Esteve was ruled fit to start having been an injury doubt heading into the game.
The Frenchman was one of two players to be brought off against Norwich City last weekend, with Jeremy Sarmiento the other player in question.
Sarmiento didn’t make the squad to face Watford on Saturday, but Parker will hope to have him back for Thursday’s pivotal Boxing Day clash against leaders Sheffield United.
When asked if Sarmiento will be back to make the trip to Bramall Lane, the Clarets boss said: “I’m hoping so.
“We picked up a couple of issues against Watford, so full credit to the squad. I think it’s clear we’ve got eight attacking players in the treatment room, but the boys that came in [did a great job].”
Due to the lack of attacking options, Parker was forced to name seven centre-backs in his squad to face the Hornets on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.