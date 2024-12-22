Roberts and Sarmiento: Burnley injury update after Watford win as Scott Parker makes Sheffield United hope

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scott Parker doesn’t believe the knock Connor Roberts suffered during Burnley’s win against Watford should be anything too serious.
Read More
'Every box was ticked': Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's dominant ...

The full-back was brought off during second-half stoppage-time versus Watford after suffering with a slight issue with his ankle.

John Egan was brought off the substitute’s bench as the Clarets saw out the remainder of injury time to hold onto a 2-1 win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parker, however, admits he was taking a precaution with the Welshman, commenting: “I don’t think [it was too serious].

“He felt something on his ankle so at that stage of the game I couldn’t risk it. He could have stayed on but I didn’t want to risk it.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Maxime Esteve was ruled fit to start having been an injury doubt heading into the game.

The Frenchman was one of two players to be brought off against Norwich City last weekend, with Jeremy Sarmiento the other player in question.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Connor Roberts whips in a low cross during Burnley's win against Watford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardConnor Roberts whips in a low cross during Burnley's win against Watford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Connor Roberts whips in a low cross during Burnley's win against Watford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sarmiento didn’t make the squad to face Watford on Saturday, but Parker will hope to have him back for Thursday’s pivotal Boxing Day clash against leaders Sheffield United.

When asked if Sarmiento will be back to make the trip to Bramall Lane, the Clarets boss said: “I’m hoping so.

“We picked up a couple of issues against Watford, so full credit to the squad. I think it’s clear we’ve got eight attacking players in the treatment room, but the boys that came in [did a great job].”

Due to the lack of attacking options, Parker was forced to name seven centre-backs in his squad to face the Hornets on Saturday.

Related topics:Scott ParkerWatfordBurnleySheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice