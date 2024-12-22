Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker doesn’t believe the knock Connor Roberts suffered during Burnley’s win against Watford should be anything too serious.

The full-back was brought off during second-half stoppage-time versus Watford after suffering with a slight issue with his ankle.

John Egan was brought off the substitute’s bench as the Clarets saw out the remainder of injury time to hold onto a 2-1 win.

Parker, however, admits he was taking a precaution with the Welshman, commenting: “I don’t think [it was too serious].

“He felt something on his ankle so at that stage of the game I couldn’t risk it. He could have stayed on but I didn’t want to risk it.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Maxime Esteve was ruled fit to start having been an injury doubt heading into the game.

The Frenchman was one of two players to be brought off against Norwich City last weekend, with Jeremy Sarmiento the other player in question.

Connor Roberts whips in a low cross during Burnley's win against Watford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sarmiento didn’t make the squad to face Watford on Saturday, but Parker will hope to have him back for Thursday’s pivotal Boxing Day clash against leaders Sheffield United.

When asked if Sarmiento will be back to make the trip to Bramall Lane, the Clarets boss said: “I’m hoping so.

“We picked up a couple of issues against Watford, so full credit to the squad. I think it’s clear we’ve got eight attacking players in the treatment room, but the boys that came in [did a great job].”

Due to the lack of attacking options, Parker was forced to name seven centre-backs in his squad to face the Hornets on Saturday.