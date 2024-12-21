Burnley 2-1 Watford: Clarets produce one of most complete performances to continue good form

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley produced one of their most complete performances of the season to overcome in-form Watford in their final home game of 2024.

Goals from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill saw Scott Parker’s side make it back-to-back wins while extending their unbeaten run to nine.

While the away side set up a nervy finish by pulling a goal back in the 80th minute, it would have been a travesty had the hosts not held on for the win.

The margin of victory could and perhaps should have been ever greater such was Burnley’s dominance. They were in total control of proceedings, confidently beating the Watford press, forcing turnovers and errors at the other end of the pitch and even turning on some style and panache in the final third.

All that was lacking was that extra bit of quality to add some further gloss to proceedings, but the Clarets will nevertheless be delighted to record another three points ahead of a crucial clash against league leaders Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Burnley were handed a fitness boost ahead of kick-off with the news that Maxime Esteve was ruled fit to start.

The Frenchman had been a doubt after picking up a knock during last week’s comeback win against Norwich City.

Jaidon Anthony celebrates after giving Burnley an early lead. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Jeremy Sarmiento was also forced off the pitch at Carrow Road but he was absent from the match day squad for this one.

Parker made four changes in total from last weekend’s victory at Carrow Road, with Lucas Pires, Luca Koleosho and Jay Rodriguez all dropping out alongside Sarmiento.

Bashir Humphreys replaced Pires at left-back, while Connor Roberts returned from illness to take his place at right-back. Hannibal, Josh Laurent and Zian Flemming also came into the starting XI.

Andreas Hountondji, who also missed out last week with illness, was fit enough to return to Burnley’s bench.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.

Watford, unbeaten in their last six heading into the encounter, started the game brightly, opting to go straight onto the front foot rather than sitting deep, as many sides have done at Turf Moor this season.

Burnley’s first attempt on goal came via last week’s long-range hero Zian Flemming, who was starting the game up front on his own. There was to be no repeat of last week’s thunderbolt, however, as the former Millwall man curled comfortably over from a free-kick.

With nine minutes on the clock, Burnley edged their noses in front with a well-taken first-time finish from Jaidon Anthony for the winger’s third of the season.

The goal was created by skipper Josh Brownhill, who did well to dig out a cross from the left which just eluded Flemming but found Anthony completely unmarked at the back post. He still had plenty of work to do but he volleyed the ball down into the turf and beyond the despairing dive of Daniel Bachmann.

While Watford were certainly a threat going forwards, they looked decidedly shaky at the other end - and were susceptible to Burnley’s high press, which saw them force the visitors in a number of turnovers.

On one such occasion it left Josh Laurent with the ball inside the Watford box but could only curl straight at the keeper from a tight angle.

The Clarets remained well on top and threatened through Laurent again as the midfielder’s powerful effort took a wicked deflection to wrongfoot Bachmann, only for the ball to bounce behind for a corner.

Burnley continued to dominate, causing Watford all sorts of problems with their play out from the back, playing through the visitor’s press with ease at times.

The only thing lacking from Burnley’s dominant first-half display was a second goal, although they almost found it just after the half-hour when Hannibal curled agonisingly wide after Brownhill’s cross had deflected into his path.

Ten minutes before the interval Watford finally threatened as Rocco Vata broke free down the left before curling an effort towards goal, but CJ Egan-Riley was there to get his head in the way.

The Hornets looked to level matters before the break when they got in down the right through Kwadwo Baah, but Josh Cullen got back to make a vital block.

Burnley could have ended the half with what would have been a deserved second when Flemming let fly on his left foot, but couldn’t quite keep his powerful drive under control.

The one complaint about Burnley’s play was their decision-making in the final third, otherwise this game could have been put to bed nice and early.

At the start of the second period, Josh Laurent broke forward into space only to be dispossessed at the last minute as he surged into the Watford box, having missed the opportunity to pick out a teammate in space.

As the game began to open up, you sensed the next goal would prove crucial. Thankfully Burnley managed to find it just after the hour mark through that man Josh Brownhill, scoring for the eighth time this season.

It was some finish from the midfielder too, guiding the ball into the top corner on his weaker left foot, giving the keeper no chance.

Crucially, James Trafford - who had otherwise enjoyed a quiet afternoon in the East Lancashire rain - made an excellent reaction stop to maintain Burnley’s two-goal cushion just a minute or two after the second goal.

Substitute Francisco Sierralta was the man to poke the ball towards goal from a crossed free-kick but Trafford was there to acrobatically tip it over his bar.

Burnley, rather than sit back and settle for two, went in chase of a third and and almost got it when Laurent looked to pick out Fleming, only for his deflected pullback to narrowly avoid his unmarked teammate at the back post.

Watford issued a rare warning sign in the 78th minute when Kwadwo Baah left Trafford rooted to the spot with an ambitious long-range effort, but thankfully for the hosts it dipped just wide of the post.

The Clarets clearly didn’t heed the warning, because just a minute later the visitors reduced the arrears with a sloppy goal from a corner.

Parker’s men failed to clear their lines and Baah was there to volley home from close range, giving Trafford no chance.

Inevitably the Hornets forced some late pressure in their bid to claim what would have previously looked like an unlikely point, but the Clarets held firm and saw out a thoroughly deserved three points.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts (Egan), Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal (Koleosho), Brownhill, Anthony, Flemming (Rodriguez)

Subs not used: Hladky, Worrall, Ekdal, Delcroix, Pires, Hountondji

Watford: Bachmann, Ngakia (Andrews), Porteous, Pollock, Vata (Sierralta), Dwomoh (Kayembe), Sissoko, Baah, Larouci (Ebosele), Chakvetadze, Bayo (Jebbison)

Subs not used: Bond, Ogbonna, Morris, Ince

Referee: James Linington