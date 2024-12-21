'Every box was ticked': Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's dominant win against Watford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker felt his Burnley side ticked every box during their thoroughly deserved victory against Watford.

The Clarets produced one of their most complete performances of the season to overcome the in-form Hornets 2-1 at Turf Moor in their final home game of 2024.

Goals from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill handed Parker’s side a deserved two-goal lead, but Kwadwo Baah scored 10 minutes from time to set up a nervy finish.

Given their dominance, it would have been a travesty had the visitors stolen a point at the death, but Burnley held on to claim the three points.

While Parker was understandably delighted with the result, it was the all-round performance that pleased him most.

“I thought every box was ticked today,” he said.

“First and foremost we came here wanting to get a win, but after that you want a performance and I thought we got every bit of that.

“We looked miles better as an attacking side, we looked every bit of how I want us to look.

“Towards the back end of the game, when a team gets a goal back you can see what happens. At that moment it’s siege mentality and protect and manage the game and we did that, so overall I’m very pleased. I’m pleased with the three points but also pleased with the performance.”

Burnley were especially dominant during a one-sided first-half, where they confidently played the ball out from the back and forced a number of turnovers at the other end of the pitch.

“I think it’s fair to say [we played some of our best football this season],” Parker added.

“We were very good out of possession in terms of our pressure and the intensity we went at, we caused them a lot of problems and with the ball we were superb.

“In the first phase and our general control of the game, our structure was very good and then we looked a real threat.

“It’s been fair to say there’s been elements of our game that we’ve needed to improve, but today we looked every bit of that.

“In the second-half they changed systems, but to be fair to the players they adjusted really well and we scored a superb second goal. A real top, top goal.

“At that point we’re in full flow but they get a goal back, so I have big credit for the team to manage the game towards the back end.”

The win, Burnley’s second on the bounce, means Parker’s side are now unbeaten in their last nine outings.

It also sets up a mouth-watering tie with league leaders Sheffield United on Boxing Day, with the Clarets still trailing second-placed Leeds United by a point.

“Every game is big for us,” Parker said. “If you want to operate in and around where we want to operate this season every game is going to be a massive game.

“It’s a huge game for us on Boxing Day but we’re off the back of a very good run and we’ve picked up two good wins.

“It was a superb performance and three points against Norwich and we backed it up with an all-round display against Watford.

“We will prep and get ready for what is a big game on Boxing Day.”