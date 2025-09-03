Scott Parker outlines Burnley's approach to international break ahead of Liverpool test

Burnley will take full advantage of the international break as they look to hit the ground running when they face reigning champions Liverpool on their return.

While a number of players will be in international action over the following week or so, plenty of others will remain at Gawthorpe to get some invaluable work under their belts.

The players were given an initial break after Saturday’s cruel 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, but the hard work will soon resume on their return.

An already tough start to the season doesn’t get any easier for Scott Parker’s side, who host Liverpool at Turf Moor at 2pm on Sunday.

The Reds are the only Premier League side to start the season with three straight wins, having beaten Bournemouth, Newcastle United and their title rivals Arsenal.

But as for the Clarets, Parker is looking forward to getting some invaluable time on the training field.

Scott Parker's side take on the reigning champions following their return from the international break (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“We'll be working,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to get some more work in.

“We'll probably take a little bit of downtime after the United game, but then we'll be back in.

"Obviously it's a good opportunity. While there's a lot of players gone, there are still a large amount here, so we'll get some work in and some more detail in and keep progressing.”