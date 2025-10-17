Scott Parker makes Hannibal Burnley goals admission after breaking Tunisia duck
It comes after the midfielder notched his first goal for Tunisia during the international break during their 3-0 win against Namibia.
The 22-year-old has yet to get off the mark for the Clarets this season and only scored once in the entirety of last season.
When asked if Hannibal needs to be scoring more often, Parker said: “Yeah, I think that's fair to say and I think Hannibal would probably say that as well.
“He’s a young player with huge quality though and I think people who have watched Hannibal know what he brings to the game.
“For him to maybe add some goals to his game and assists could be massive for him, so that’s definitely an element we're looking to improve.”
He wasn’t the only Burnley player to hit the back of the net during the past couple of weeks, with Armando Broja also bagging a goal and an assist during Albania’s 4-2 friendly win over Jordan.
The 24-year-old has had a slow start to his Burnley career so far, owing to a lack of real pre-season minutes for the summer signing.
Parker is now hoping the striker can take his international form into the club environment.
“I was really pleased with that, I was pleased for Armando to go away and score,” Parker added.
“He wanted to try and get minutes to get up to speed, so it was even better for him to come back with a goal and an assist. Hannibal also fits into that bracket.
“”It was definitely some good minutes for him, which is needed. Like I said last time, I see a massive improvement from where he was, where I understand it and everyone understood that he didn't have a lot of a pre-season, so he's heading in the right direction.”
