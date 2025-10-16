Gallery: New Turf Moor turnstiles in place for Burnley's game against Leeds United

As part of a raft of improvements to the Clarets’ stadium, the turnstiles for home supporters housed in the Cricket Field Stand have been brought forward.

They’ve now been moved in line with the black wall and the pavement that runs alongside it.

It’s been done to create more space, with the stand soon due to gain a new first-floor level with a balcony, upgraded toilets and refreshment kiosks.

In July, the club announced a series of changes that they believe will improve matchday atmosphere and fan experience.

Arguably the biggest change comes in the Cricket Field Stand, where the away end has now switched sides. The tunnel, meanwhile, has switched over to the South-West corner.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

The team buses are now redirected via Harry Potts Way, rather than being directed through Belvedere Road and alongside the cricket ground. This is to allow supporters to welcome the team as they disembark outside the James Hargreaves Stand.

Not all of the changes have been received positively, however, with some fans venting frustration with the length of time it’s now taking to exit the ground after the full-time whistle. This is because home supporters no longer have access to Ormerod Yard, which runs alongside the cricket pitch.

To see how the turnstiles look in their new location, flick through our gallery of pictures:

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley man lifts the lid on 'very weird' reunion with Liverpool boss Arne Slot

1 . 1 The new turnstiles of The Barnfield Construction Stand for home fans on Harry Potts Way. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . 2 The new turnstiles of The Barnfield Construction Stand for home fans on Harry Potts Way. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . 3 The new turnstiles of The Barnfield Construction Stand for home fans on Harry Potts Way. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales