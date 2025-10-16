Burnley man lifts the lid on 'very weird' reunion with Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Having won a Dutch title playing under Arne Slot, Quilindschy Hartman admits it was a “weird” feeling playing against his former boss for Burnley a few weeks ago.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burnley left-back was one of the stars of Slot’s Feyenoord side that won the Eredivisie during the 2022/23 season.

It led to an emotional reunion between the pair last month when Burnley faced Liverpool at Turf Moor, with Hartman and co coming within a few minutes of a hard-earned draw, only for a Mo Salah penalty to spoil their afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Hartman was inevitably gutted with the way the game played out, he was still all smiles as he embraced Slot at the final whistle.

"It was very weird to be fair,” the 23-year-old admitted.

"Normally when he's next to me we're in the same team, so that was was a little bit weird.

"But it was also very nice to see him again and also his assistant coach and some other people on his staff, so it was really nice to see them again.”

Slot embraces Hartman after Liverpool's recent win against Burnley (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only was Slot Hartman’s former head coach, he was also the man that handed him his debut at Feyenoord – forging a special bond for life.

“After the game I spoke to him,” he added. “Not really about football, just about my personal life, how I was doing here and how I like the Manchester, because we live quite close to each other.

"It's just nice to see him because obviously he gave me my debut and the player you see now, he basically created, so I’m very thankful that he was my first manager. It's not a bad manager to have as your first one!

"We were champions together and that was a very big thing in Holland. When I think back to my first year as a professional, there were a lot of things going on in my life personally that he knows about and that creates a kind of a bond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he’s also proud to see me in the Premier League and for me saying to him I'm proud that he's there as well. It’s the same for his assistant coach [Sipke Hulshoff], I’m just proud to see them at Liverpool, it's just cool to see.

“With Arne I could already see in the beginning that he was a special coach, even though it was just my first coach. But I just could see like: ‘okay, this is a different level in terms of communication’, but also his tactics were just crazy.

"It’s just so nice to see him doing good as well as his assistant.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley midfielder Josh Laurent reveals the dressing room view on Premier League campaign