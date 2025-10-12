Burnley midfielder Josh Laurent has been speaking about the Premier League campaign - and the belief inside the dressing room.

Burnley midfielder Josh Laurent has been speaking about his side’s Premier League campaign to date - and the firm believe that still exists within the dressing room.

The Clarets are seven games into their Premier League return, sitting 18th in the table with just four points and one win on the board so far. However, they were handed a horrendous set of fixtures to begin the 2025/26 campaign and have already come up against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Burnley return for vital fixtures against Leeds United and Wolves when the Premier League returns. Despite some encouraging performances, the Clarets sit 18th in the table with just one win and four points on the board after seven games.

Despite the points tally, Laurent insists the belief remains strong in the Burnley dressing room ahead of the second international break of the season - the free weekend a good opportunity to refresh and take stock and see where they can improve. The self-belief and confidence, however, remains strong.

Laurent, 30, said: “I think all the games have given us confidence, to be fair. But, yeah, like you say, we keep improving each week. So we go in every game with the belief that we can go and get a result and get some points on the board. And no one goes into the game not believing.

“And that's the biggest thing. And this group and these fans and the club together will do something special this year. I'm sure of it.”

What other Burnley news is there?

Burnley boss Scott Parker insists he is ‘pleased’ with the progress being shown by his Burnley side at the start of this season, despite some difficult results.

“I think there's plenty of things to be positive about. There's also plenty of things that we can improve on and definitely get better. I think perspective has to come into play a little bit as well in terms of the level of what we've played against,” said Parker ahead of the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

“I think we've mentioned that a few times. There's no denying we've come up against some extremely talented teams and tough opposition we've played against, really. So, I am pleased. “I'm pleased with where we are. I can see progression. I can see factors and points in our game that are massively going to be fundamental for us this year, for us to gain results.

“So, there's plenty of positives. I say that as well, that there's also loads that we can learn from and certainly keep improving on. So, that's our goal, really,” added the Burnley boss ahead of the next international weekend.

