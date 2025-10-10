Scott Parker calling for 'perspective' amid 'pleasing' Burnley Premier League start

Scott Parker has assessed Burnley's start to the season, with just one win and four points from seven games so far.

Scott Parker insists he’s ‘pleased’ with the progress being shown by his Burnley side at the start of this season, despite some difficult results.

The Clarets are seven games into their Premier League return, sitting 18th in the table with just four points and one win on the board so far. However, they were handed a horrendous set of fixtures to begin the 2025/26 campaign and have already come up against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Burnley are actually unbeaten in fixtures against teams outside the traditional ‘big six’ and last season’s actual top six, beating Sunderland 2-0 and coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Nottingham Forest. What’s more, games against Man Utd and Liverpool were only settled in the final minutes of stoppage time, the loss to Villa was by just one goal, and even the 5-1 thrashing to Man City was a scoreline that didn’t fairly reflect Burnley’s efforts in the game.

Scott Parker pleased with Burnley’s Premier League performances

There’s no denying it’s going to be a long season for Burnley, who will have to call upon every resource and stroke of luck they can find if they’re to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship. But the early signs have been about as promising as possible given the fixture list, and Parker’s assessment of the action so far reflects that.

“I think there's plenty of things to be positive about. There's also plenty of things that we can improve on and definitely get better. I think perspective has to come into play a little bit as well in terms of the level of what we've played against,” said Parker ahead of the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

“I think we've mentioned that a few times. There's no denying we've come up against some extremely talented teams and tough opposition we've played against, really. So, I am pleased. “I'm pleased with where we are. I can see progression. I can see factors and points in our game that are massively going to be fundamental for us this year, for us to gain results.

“So, there's plenty of positives. I say that as well, that there's also loads that we can learn from and certainly keep improving on. So, that's our goal, really.”

Scott Parker: Burnley won’t be judged against Liverpool and Man City

In an ideal world, every single match would represent an opportunity to take points. However, the Premier League is a harsh environment, and those battling on smaller budgets to avoid the drop must often be realistic and pick their battles wisely. Parker is very aware of this, admitting Burnley won’t be ‘judged’ on games against Liverpool and Man City, while still maintaining how pleased he is with his players’ application in those fixtures.

“Well, look, I think, as always, you understand the challenge there and you understand what you're coming up against and you realise the severity of it and how difficult that can be,” he said. “But I think we've shown in all of them games, really, maybe bar the weekend (vs Man City), where I think it's fair to say you don't probably deserve to get anything out of the game. Now, did I see the game being the result only in terms of a scoreline? No, but I think it's fair to say that you probably didn't deserve to get anything out of the game.

“But certainly in other games, Liverpool and Man Utd, while that saying is ‘your season is not going to be judged on that’, we were hugely competitive and 30 seconds and maybe a minute away from getting something out of the game. “So, as always, we'll go into games this year trying to be as competitive as we can. It's a game of football at the end of the day, against the 11 men and we'll always try to give the best version of ourselves and try to be as hugely as competitive as we can.”

To that end, Burnley must now convert this positivity into results when they return from the international break for key fixtures at home to Leeds United and away at Wolves.

“We’ll probably take some downtime, maybe a few days, just to get some oxygen a little bit. Same with the players, really rest up,” Parker said of how his side will prepare for those key fixtures, adding: “And then we'll probably be back to the training ground and trying to fine-tune things, trying to improve, trying to keep getting better as a team, really, for the next big challenge after it.”