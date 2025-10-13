FC Porto president namechecks Burnley and Sunderland in 'alarming' transfer market rant

FC Porto president André Villas-Boas has bemoaned how alarming it is his side are having to compete with the likes of Burnley and Sunderland in the transfer market.

Both the Clarets and the Black Cats spent big this summer in their attempt to bridge the huge gap between the Championship and the Premier League.

It’s estimated Scott Parker’s side spent over £100m on their 14 summer signings, while Regis Le Bris’ side forked out in excess of £150m – also on 14 new players – following their play-off final triumph.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Villas-Boas, who now works as president of Portuguese side FC Porto, suggests the ability of Premier League sides to spend big in the market is a worrying trend for his native country.

Now, he claims, Porto are having to compete with the likes of Burnley and Sunderland for new players, rather than European football giants such as Barcelona.

"The fact that it's becoming increasingly difficult to sign players has a lot to do with the costs involved,” he told the Portugal Football Summit, as quoted by O Jogo.

"FC Porto has made significant purchases that require high salaries and this has a direct impact on our accounts. This is a gamble we made, a very significant investment.

"We had to restructure the club's entire finances. We had to sell heavily in January and June of last year to gain the financial cushion that allowed us to attack the market.

“It's becoming more difficult to sign players because FC Porto, instead of competing for players with Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, ​​or Marseille, competes with Burnley, Sunderland, and Bologna.

"Fifty percent of the clubs in UEFA are already multi-club owners, with ease of transferring players within their club chain, large revenues, and investment capacity thanks to owners with the financial capacity to allow for this type of investment.

“We have increasing competition, and the structures of the big clubs, Real Madrid, [Manchester] City, and Barca, are already signing 16, 17, or 18-year-olds who previously would have come to Portuguese football. Vinicius, Endrick, and Estevao are signed by Chelsea and Real Madrid, instead of FC Porto and Benfica, because they can no longer compete.

“This entire transformation is alarming and demands strong responses. We are open to having these positive discussions, but when there is emptiness and ineffectiveness at Presidents' Summits where no one speaks…

"The president of FC Porto speaks and is confronted with parallel issues in Portuguese football and clubs that refuse to invest in VAR technology, cameras mounted on lampposts, and a substandard product... We waste time and make no progress.”

