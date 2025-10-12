Former Sunderland man delivers Burnley and Leeds United relegation verdict

The latest news from Burnley as the Clarets prepare to face Premier League relegation rivals Leeds United at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland have suffered contrasting fortunes since securing a return to the Premier League last season.

It is the latter of the newly-promoted trio that have really impressed after the Black Cats lost just two of their opening seven league fixtures to ensure they were sitting in the Premier League top ten when the second international break of the season arrived.

For Leeds, inconsistency has hampered their attempts to make a sustained impact upon their own return to the top flight and their record of two wins, two draws and three defeats has left Daniel Farke’s side inside the bottom six. Results have not necessarily matched performances for Burnley - although there is a clear need to improve on a record of just one win in their first seven games of the campaign.

Yet there have been positives for Scott Parker and his players after they showed up well in tough-looking fixtures with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and reigning Premier League champions Liverpool. That lone victory came against Sunderland in the first home game of the season - but former Black Cats defender Michael Gray remains unsure the Clarets have enough to preserve their place in the top flight.

He told talkSPORT: “The Sunderland supporters have all bought into it, and they’re having an amazing time. I look at Leeds and Burnley the same, but it’s key what you mentioned there – home form is absolutely massive. Look, I’m not going to sit here and say Sunderland won’t be in a relegation fight by the end of the season – I’m not that silly.

“I think Leeds United and Burnley will be down there as well. But you look at Wolves, West Ham, Brentford – you don’t always know what you’re going to get from them week to week. There are going to be other sides down at the bottom, which makes it a much more competitive fight than the last two seasons. But what I’ve seen so far from Sunderland has been absolutely top class.”

Former Burnley boss could land role with Premier League rivals

Ange Postecoglou, Head Coach of Nottingham Forest reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on October 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Sean Dyche remains a firm favourite with the Turf Moor faithful after guiding Burnley into the top flight on two separate occasions during a decade long stint in charge of the Clarets.

After leaving the club in April 2022, Dyche went on to spend almost two years in charge of Premier League rivals Everton but has been out of work since leaving the Toffees in January this year. However, a recent report from The Telegraph has claimed the former Clarets boss is amongst the frontrunners to replace Ange Postecoglou as Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis debates a decision over his future at the City Ground.

The former Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur manager is yet to claim a win in the opening seven games of his reign after he was named as successor to Nuno Espirito Santo - and that has led to speculation the likes of Dyche, Rafa Benitez and Marco Silva are under consideration to be appointed if Marinakis opts to make a change.

