Burnley FC news: The latest from Scott Parker ahead of the international break weekend.

With no points yet on the road for Burnley in the Premier League this season, boss Scott Parker has been reflecting on how difficult it can be away from home comforts.

Burnley have collected four points from their opening seven games of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, with all those points coming at Turf Moor; courtesy of the 2-0 win over promotion rivals Sunderland and the 1-1 draw at home to strugglers Nottingham Forest. They have had a difficult run of fixtures but as yet no points have been collected away from home.

How difficult is it then, playing away from home in the Premier League? The Burnley boss has had his say.

Parker said: “There's a big difference. There certainly is a big difference. There's always a difference in any league you go in, in terms of going away from home. There's always probably a little bit more of a challenge.

“I fall back onto the games, or certainly the United game, where we were away. I thought we were hugely competitive. Our home form this year will be vital for us.

“I think this year, for the three home games we've had, we've proven that. I think the stadium, our fan base, the players, have given me certainly a sense that we're going to make this very, very tough for teams to come. We need to maintain that and keep that.

“Of course, we need to get points on the road as well. There's certain bits to our game that excites me about that and gives me the feeling that we can be competitive as well. Players harness that positivity - you need a constant belief, that's one thing for sure.”

Parker added: “That's something that we've spoken about consistently over the start of this season as a group, that belief really, and that needs to be a mainstay for us. Like I said, every Saturday there's two goals, there's some lines on the pitch, and the ball is the same size, and there's 11 men. There's different variables in the quality, of course there is, in terms of the man will stand in front of you, but it's a game of football.

“In a stadium that is maybe hostile, this is your home stadium, which you've got supporting you, we need to understand that we have to bring a certain level to every single game, and we will do.”

The Clarets are seven games into their Premier League return, sitting 18th in the table with just four points and one win on the board so far. However, they were handed a horrendous set of fixtures to begin the 2025/26 campaign and have already come up against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Burnley return for vital fixtures against Leeds United and Wolves when the Premier League returns. Despite some encouraging performances, the Clarets sit 18th in the table.

