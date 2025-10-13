Burnley's Lyle Foster issues rallying call ahead of South Africa's World Cup decider

Only a few weeks ago, it appeared Lyle Foster’s South Africa were dead certs for next year’s World Cup – but their hopes now hang in the balance.

Bafana Bafana led their group with just two qualifying games to play, only to be docked three points for fielding a suspended player.

Hugo Broos’ side were then held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against bottom side Zimbabwe.

With one game left, South Africa sit second in the group, two points behind Benin. They host Rwanda in their final game, with so much on the line.

The permutations are from from simple though, with Benin facing third-placed Nigeria who can also still qualify, sitting just a point further back from South Africa.

Bafana Bafana will qualify automatically if they win and Benin lose. They will also top the group with a win if Benin draw with Nigeria, but only if they win by two goals or more.

Should South Africa finish in second, they will face a play-off to make next summer’s tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Foster in action for South Africa (Photo by Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Speaking after the goalless draw with Zimbabwe, and looking ahead to Tuesday’s decider, Burnley striker Foster remained in confident mood.

"Obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted. We believed we were going to get a different result, it wasn’t to be but that’s how it goes sometimes,” he said.

"I think we played really well, so it was unfortunate definitely.

"The mood in the camp is still very good, we know it’s still far from over. We play on Tuesday in a very big game, if we get a result there and a lot of things go for us…

"The past is the past now. It’s done and it’s dusted and we can only move forward.

"There’s no reason to feel despondent. If there was nothing to play for or there’s no chance, then I’d understand. But there’s still so much to play for.”

South Africa’s game against Rwanda kicks off at 5pm UK time on Tuesday.

