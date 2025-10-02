World Cup qualification thrown into jeopardy for South Africa and Burnley's Lyle Foster

Lyle Foster’s participation at next year’s World Cup has been thrown into jeopardy.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Africa looked to be a dead-cert for the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted by the US in conjunction with Canada and Mexico.

Bafana Bafana led their qualifying group by three points with only two games remaining, but a FIFA sanction has since seen them slip down to second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugo Broos’ side have been docked three points for fielding an ineligible player. Teboho Mokoena played in the 2-0 win over Lesotho in March despite the 28-year-old midfielder being due to serve a suspension after picking up two yellow cards.

A FIFA disciplinary committee has ruled that South Africa breached competition rules and has imposed a 3-0 forfeit.

The South African FA has also been fined £9,340.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Foster in action against Nigeria last month (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

The punishment has blown open Group C, with Benin now moving above South Africa into top spot on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigeria and Rwanda, who sit third and fourth respectively in the six-team group, are both only three points behind.

Only the group winners are guaranteed a place at next year’s tournament, with second place progressing to a play-off.

South Africa will discover their fate during the upcoming October international break, when they face bottom side Zimbabwe away from home before hosting Rwanda.

Foster, who scored during a 3-3 draw against Lesotho during the September double-header, has been called up to their squad and is expected to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets striker has been capped 22 times by his country, scoring eight times. The 25-year-old has started the season well for the Clarets, leading the line ahead of Zian Flemming and scoring during the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

South Africa haven’t featured at a World Cup since hosting the tournament in 2010, placing extra pressure on this month’s two qualifiers.

Your next Burnley FC read: 'Egos are dented': Scott Parker calls for Burnley reaction after Man City humbling