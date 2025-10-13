Burnley's Hannibal reaches major international milestone as Tunisia cap off near-perfect campaign

Burnley’s Hannibal scored his first international goal as Tunisia capped off a near-perfect qualification with another comprehensive win.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder scored Tunisia’s second goal in their 3-0 win against Namibia, as his in-swinging cross beat everyone inside the box and nestled in the far corner of the net.

Tunisia had already qualified for next year’s World Cup, but today’s win ensures they finish their group unbeaten with nine wins from their 10 games. More remarkably, they didn’t concede a single goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannibal’s first goal for his country comes at the 37th attempt, having first made his debut back in 2021.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

The 22-year-old isn’t exactly the most prolific of midfielders, having scored just one goal for Burnley since signing from Manchester United in the summer of 2024.

Since turning professional with the Red Devils in 2021, the Tunisian has notched just three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannibal has finally got off the mark for Tunisia (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)

If selected, Hannibal will feature at his second World Cup next summer, having also been part of the Tunisia side that were knocked out of the group stages at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Hannibal came off the bench to feature in Tunisia’s 6-0 win against São Tomé and Príncipe in their penultimate qualifier last week.

Your next Burnley FC read: The stats that show how Burnley can beat Leeds United in massive clash this weekend