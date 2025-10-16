Ex-Burnley man Jonjo Shelvey insists Middle East move wasn't motivated by money

Former Burnley man Jonjo Shelvey insists his move to the Middle East wasn’t motivated by money – suggesting he no longer felt safe in the UK.

Last month, the 33-year-old completed a shock move to Arabian Falcons, who play their football in the United Arab Emirates' third tier.

It came after the midfielder was released by Burnley at the end of last season following a successful and all-too-brief spell at Turf Moor.

The former Newcastle United man was brought in on a free transfer in January in a bid to bolster their midfield options. But Shelvey only made four appearances for the club during his time in East Lancashire, with two of those coming in the FA Cup.

Shelvey had been on trial with Championship outfit Hull City during pre-season, but the Tigers opted against offering him a deal.

The former England international was then initially unable to sign for another club after suffering a hamstring injury, but then opted to make the move to the UAE to sign for childhood friend and Arabian Falcons manager Harry Agomba.

"I've since seen a few things like 'he's gone there for money',” Shelvey told BBC Sport. “I'm thinking 'what money? There's no money in the UAE Second Division League'.

Shelvey was released by Burnley at the end of last season (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"The ballpark of the standard wage here is £2,000-a-month for a footballer. In terms of what I've earned throughout my career, that's nothing.

"My brother earns more working in a hotel in London, so it was never about coming here for the money."

Instead, Shelvey claims he wanted to get away from the UK.

"I've had my time," he added. "I'm happy and content. I'm just at the stage now where I want to enjoy football. It's about waking up, enjoying what I do and spending time with my family.

"If I'm honest, I don't want my children growing up in England any more. We're very lucky that we lived in a nice part of the UK but where I'm from, originally [Romford], you can't have nice things in my opinion.

"I'd never wear a watch in London any more. You can't have your phone out in London, in my view."

Shelvey added: "I'm not massive on reading politics. I just see some of the things that go on. I see people getting arrested for tweeting and, then, all of the flags and 'taking back the country'.

"I'm not going to sit here and comment on things like that because I'm not clever enough to, and I'll get myself into trouble if I carry on, but I just feel that the UK isn't what it was 10 to 15 years ago."

