Scott Parker discusses Mike Tresor's Burnley status after winger's inclusion in squad list
The winger has yet to make an appearance for the Clarets this season or even feature in a match day squad.
But having been named in Burnley’s official squad list, it sounds like the 25-year-old will soon be available for selection having recovered from injury problems.
“He’s fit and healthy. He comes back in,” Parker said.
“He spent a large part of last year or certainly the back end of it injured and there were some issues there regarding that. He went back to Belgium with a serious injury or illness.
“But he comes back with us now and he’s in and around it. He’s been on the grass today and I incorporated him back into the team with some bits and then he went off and did some individual work to get him up to speed, but he’s heading in the right direction.
“I’m looking forward to working with him. I had experience with him in Belgium playing against him and he’s got big quality and hopefully he can play a big part with us this season.”
Tresor was initially brought to Turf Moor on loan last year from KRC Genk ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.
While the wide man made 19 appearances for the Clarets, he didn't start a single league game under Vincent Kompany. Despite that, the club had an obligation to make his loan permanent at the end of the season.
