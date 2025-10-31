Scott Parker discusses Burnley's system dilemma for visit of table-topping Arsenal

Scott Parker will have a big decision to make this weekend when his Burnley side face table-topping Arsenal at Turf Moor.

Since reverting to a back four, the Clarets have enjoyed back-to-back victories in the Premier League, which has seen them stretch five points clear of the relegation zone.

But those wins have come over Leeds United and Wolves, two sides that will present an entirely different challenge to what Arsenal will pose on Saturday.

So will Parker stick with the four? Or revert to the back five?

“I think we're getting to the point where we're a bit clearer in probably how we go about it this weekend,” Parker said, when asked that very question.

“I think it's worked really well for us over the last couple of weeks in terms of getting an extra attacker into the team, going with the back four. I think we've looked very, very good.

“But we're flexible, we can play both ways.”

Parker will be pondering whether to stick with Burnley's back four for the visit of Arsenal (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

While the back five had mixed results, it did work effectively for Burnley’s home game against Liverpool, where they came within a whisker of claiming a much-deserved point.

Going forwards, Burnley already have 12 goals to their name this season. That’s three more than both Aston Villa and Newcastle United and one more than Sunderland, who have surprised everyone to sit fourth.

“I’ve been really pleased on that side,” Parker added.

“I mean, it's probably the flip from where we were last year when we were sitting there early on in the season where it was the opposite.

“I'm really pleased with certainly that side of it. We scored two absolute brilliant goals at the weekend as well - and it's going to be key for us.

“Obviously, the game is probably a little bit different for us this year in terms of what we face, rather than us trying to have to break down blocks. It's probably going to become more bigger spaces for us and counter-attacks.

“We do have the personnel in our team and probably the physicality in our team to obviously exploit that. But I've been really pleased with the attacking threat at times we've had.”

