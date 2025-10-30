Burnley trio up for Premier League monthly awards and they need your votes

October has been a productive month for Burnley, who have won two of their three games this month.

Scott Parker’s side started the month on a sour note, losing 2-1 away to Aston Villa prior to the international break.

But they’ve bounced back with the back-to-back wins – their first at this level since April 2022 – by beating Leeds United and Wolves in successive weekends.

As a result, they sit 16th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of this weekend’s home clash against leaders Arsenal.

But ahead of their first game of November, a trio of Burnley men have been recognised for their efforts during the month of October.

Two Clarets have been shortlisted in the goal of the month category, while Martin Dubravka also features in the save of the month.

To win, they need your vote.

Zian Flemming, Martin Dubravka and Loum Tchaouna are the three Burnley men shortlisted. Pictures: Getty Images

Goal of the month

Eight strikes in October 2025 have been shortlisted for the Guinness Goal of the Month award and you can help to decide the winner.

Loum Tchaouna’s wonder goal in the 2-0 win over Leeds United – his first for the club – is among those nominated. The Frenchman sealed the three points with a vicious, swerving effort into the top corner from all of 30 yards.

Zian Flemming also features for his Robin van Persie-esque first-time volley against Wolves last week, which was also his first ever goal in the Premier League.

The Burnley duo face competition from Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert (both Bournemouth), Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) and Mo Salah (Liverpool).

The public vote will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to determine the winner, which will be revealed next week.

Click here to register your vote. You have until 12 noon on Monday, November 3.

Save of the month

Given his impressive start to life at Burnley, it comes as no surprise to anyone that Dubravka has been nominated in this category.

The 36-year-old pulled off a miraculous one-handed stop to deny Santiago Bueno during the dying seconds of last weekend’s 3-2 win. To make the save even more impressive, Bueno’s shot even takes a deflection off defender Hjalmar Ekdal as it arrows its way towards the bottom corner.

Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Sam Johnstone (Wolves), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) and Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham) are also shortlisted.

Click here to register your vote.

