'As long as they can': Burnley told what they must do to shock league leaders Arsenal

Burnley face the daunting task of taking on the league leaders Arsenal this weekend – a side that difficult to register a shot on target against, never mind score.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikel Arteta’s side lead the way after nine games, sitting on 22 points and four clear of surprise challengers Bournemouth in second.

The Gunners have conceded just three times this season – continue that run and they’re likely to rival Chelsea’s season record of 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With reigning champions Liverpool floundering and Manchester City already losing three times, a first league title in 21 years surely beckons.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith has provided his advice on how Burnley need to go about their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal make the trip to Turf Moor this weekend. Pictures: Getty Images

“It was an amazing win at Wolves last week and to score three goals,” he told BestBettingSites.co.uk. "This is a team we weren’t sure we’d be able to register many at this level.

"For Scott Parker, it’s keeping the game alive as long as they can against an Arsenal team that is flying at the moment and not giving away shots on target, never mind about goals.

“But they’ve won their last two, so that just gives them a nice little cushion to go into the game and hope they can get something.

"[Zian] Flemming coming in and getting a couple at centre-forward – and that was an area where you thought they were a bit short. Lyle Foster scored as well at Wolves, but maybe Flemming now will get a run of games.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Arsenal duo major doubts for Burnley clash after being ruled out of Brighton cup tie