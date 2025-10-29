Arsenal duo major doubts for Burnley clash after being ruled out of Brighton cup tie

Arsenal could be without two key men for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Burnley.
Both William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli have been ruled out of the Gunners’ Carabao Cup tie against Brighton, which takes place at the Emirates tonight.

Saliba was taken off at half-time at the weekend as Mikel Arteta’s side edged past Crystal Palace 1-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the table to four points.

After the game, Martinelli was also seen limping down the tunnel accompanied by physios.

Arteta has since confirmed the duo will be unavailable to face Brighton tonight, putting them in doubt for the weekend trip to East Lancashire.

"[Saliba] is out. We are assessing him, but he won’t be involved this match,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba will both miss tonight's cup tie against Brighton
“[Martinelli] looks as well that he is going to be out. We have to, again, do some more tests and see the extent of the injury. But this game is going to be too early for him.”

There were also doubts over the fitness of Riccardo Calafiori and Declan Rice after they also picked up knocks at the weekend, but Arteta confirmed they are both available.

Bukayo Saka suffered from illness last week and was brought off at the weekend, but should also be "fine”.

Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all remain sidelined.

