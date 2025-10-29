'For a team like us': Scott Parker makes honest Burnley back-to-back win admission

Scott Parker knew his Burnley side couldn’t pass up such a big opportunity to claim back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Coming off the back of the 2-0 victory against Leeds United, the Clarets headed to bottom side Wolves in search of their first away points of the season.

Winless and in the midst of off-the-field strife, with questions remaining over Vitor Pereira’s job, this felt like a big opportunity for Parker’s side to do something Burnley hadn’t done since April 2022: win consecutive games in the top flight.

That’s exactly what they managed to do, thanks to Lyle Foster’s dramatic last-gasp strike to seal a 3-2 win, moving them five points clear of the relegation zone.

“We framed the game this week and spoke to the team about that,” Parker admitted.

“For a team like us, this is a huge chance and it was a huge opportunity to go and get back-to-back wins, which is really, really tough in the Premier League.

“But we’ve now ticked that box. Also, another box we've ticked is getting a win away from home and we've done that as well against a really, really good side.

Scott Parker celebrates Sunday's victory at Wolves with the travelling Burnley fans (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

“So yes, there’s a lot of positives to come out of this for us and we can take huge momentum and confidence from this result.”

Burnley now have three wins from their nine games, but their next challenge - starting with leaders Arsenal this weekend - is to start taking points off some of the so-called bigger and better sides in the division.

They came agonisingly close to doing that against both Manchester United and Liverpool, only to be beaten by stoppage-time penalties on both occasions.

Parker added: “I feel that we have been hugely competitive and we probably earned this late win [against Wolves].

“We go to Old Trafford, we're right in the game at 2-2 and in the last minute we give away a penalty. We play Liverpool at home, seconds on the clock, we're coming out with a point and we give away another penalty.

“We've been on the end of some little bits, but yes, these games [Wolves] are the ones that you want to look at to try and get points.

“That's not to say you don't look at these other games, because we do and we've been competitive. But we're coming out of some good fixtures and we've got some good points.”

