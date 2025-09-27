Quilindschy Hartman on his impressive start to life at Burnley and Man City test

It’s often said that new signings – especially those coming from abroad – need time to adjust to life in the Premier League, but that’s not been the case for Burnley’s Quilindschy Hartman.

The full-back has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Turf Moor, playing every minute of every league game so far following his summer switch from Feyenoord.

Playing in the Premier League is something Hartman has dreamed of since he was young, so he’s relishing every chance he gets to take to the pitch.

While his start has been more than promising, the Dutchman isn’t getting carried away just yet.

“I think I’ve started quite well, but we’re only five games into the season so it’s still a little bit early,” the 23-year-old said.

“I know I can be happy with how we’ve done as a team and I think I’ve contributed to that as well, not missing a minute.

“I'm starting to feel fitter, because people maybe forget it's the first time since my injury that I played five games in a row, so that’s something I’m happy about. Now I just try to keep building on that and keep going.”

Hartman in action for Burnley at Old Trafford (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Hartman added: “I'm enjoying it. It's very nice every week to play against very good teams.

“I've been a fan of the Premier League since I was a kid so being here, the little things like playing with the ball, the badge, all these things for me are a dream.

“I'm enjoying it now and not only the Premier League, but also just the club, the team, the people over here especially, just very nice people and I feel already very, very much at home which is good.”

One of the factors that attracted Hartman to join Burnley was the opportunity to play against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

He’s already faced the former, coming up against his former boss Arne Slot, but will now get the chance to test himself against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad this afternoon.

While Burnley came just minutes away from drawing with Liverpool, Hartman believes there are even more improvements his side can make in their bid to pick up a positive result.

“To me I think it's quite similar to the Liverpool game in terms of how we approach it,” he added.

“I think you always have to have respect for teams like this but in a good way. Like we're still coming there not to just be there. We want to get a result.

“I feel like against Liverpool we were close, but if I look to it I didn't really feel like we were going to score a goal, so I hope now we can maybe have the ball a little bit more and try to create chances ourselves.

“But I think defensively we did very good, so I think we should take that with us to this game and then add a little bit more quality on the ball and hope we can get a result there.”

