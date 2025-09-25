Scott Parker on Burnley's missed opportunity to embark on a cup run

Scott Parker was left to rue a huge missed opportunity for Burnley to enjoy a cup run.

Parker, who made 11 changes for the tie, spoke of his disappointment after Burnley’s cup exit.

“Really disappointing, really disappointing,” Parker admitted.

“You know, for many reasons. It gives us an opportunity for more games and certainly that opportunity has gone now – and then, likewise, it's a cup run. It's a good competition, this competition.

“You go and win a couple of games in this competition, before you know it, you're at the right fighting end of it, so we're disappointed that we've been knocked out.”

Scott Parker following the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Cardiff City at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

While Parker was understandably disappointed with the performance of his side, he also praised Cardiff for how they went about their business.

“Nothing but massive compliments to Cardiff,” he added. “They looked a very, very good team.

“I think at times we made them look like that, but at the same time, they caused us some real problems.

“They come here wanting to showcase what they are and I thought they did that massively in the first-half, so I can see why they are where they are in their division.

“We knew that coming into the game, the problems they could pose us, but they were well worthy of it.”

While it was no excuse for Burnley’s poor performance, it was also clear how many of Parker’s starting XI were still not match fit.

“I think that's probably fair to say,” the Clarets boss admitted. “Obviously, players have not played a lot of minutes this year.

“I don't think that was a reason for our performance in the first-half, for sure. I see a team in the second-half that was foot to the floor, so I don't think that was the main reason.

“In terms of us generally, we were just short in the first-half.”

