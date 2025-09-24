Burnley boss Scott Parker makes Mike Tresor admission after Cardiff City cup showing

Scott Parker admits Mike Tresor could now come into his thinking for Burnley’s league games following his impressive cup cameo off the bench.

Despite Parker making all 11 changes to his Burnley side for Tuesday night’s defeat to Cardiff City, Tresor was still consigned to the bench.

The 26-year-old still managed to make an impact though after being brought on in the 78th minute, handing Parker one of very few positives from a disappointing cup exit.

The winger brought two good saves out of the Cardiff keeper, creating the second chance all by himself via a deft nutmeg.

It’s the second round running Tresor has made an impact off the bench, having also played the decisive pass that led to Burnley’s winner against Derby County in the dying moments of their 2-1 win in the second round.

Despite that, Tresor hasn’t featured in a single match day squad in the Premier League this season. But having remained at Turf Moor beyond the closure of the summer transfer window, to the surprise of many, he was subsequently added to Burnley’s 25-man squad list. So will he now feature in the Premier League?

When asked if he now comes into his thinking, Parker replied: “I definitely think he can, for sure. He did really well.

Mike Tresor has a shot on the Cardiff City goal saved by Nathan Trott. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“An opportunity fell for Mikey for 15 minutes and he came on and again showed his quality, so I think he was a real plus.

“Coming off the bench, he created a couple of good chances, had a couple of good chances himself and brought a bit of energy into it and you see his quality as well.”

While Parker was understandably disappointed with his side’s abject display against the League One Bluebirds, he wasn’t too critical of the fringe players that failed to take their opportunity.

“I know that's always a question that people ask when you make these changes,” Parker replied. But there's a big squad here that you're constantly having to give players minutes to, because every member of this squad is going to be in the team at some point this year.

“Injuries and suspensions come around thick and fast and we need to keep players up to speed.

“That question could have been asked of me at Tottenham away when we lose 3-0 and the players were playing there.

“I could sit here and say whatever it is, but I'm not going to do that. We just fell short and we fell short as a team. Like I said, I don't think it was a real attitude thing. We just came up short.”

