Troy Deeney has named his Team of the Week - and a Burnley star features.

Troy Deeney has included Martin Dubravka in his Premier League Team of the Week following his match-saving performance for Burnley against Nottingham Forest.

The Clarets came from behind to earn a point at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Jaidon Anthony cancelling out Neco Williams’ early strike. However, the draw would not have been possible without the heroic efforts of goalkeeper Dubravka.

The Slovakia international - who joined Burnley from Newcastle United in the summer - made a total of seven saves against the Tricky Trees, ultimately preventing 0.47 goals according to FotMob, with five of those stops coming from shots inside the box. Dubravka was also alert to anything in and around his box, making nine recoveries, one punch and one high claim.

Martin Dubravka earns Team of the Week inclusion

Dubravka’s showing was one of many impressive outings between the sticks in the Premier League over the weekend, alongside the performance of Nick Pope - who kept one of just two clean sheets from the matchday to help Newcastle to a 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.

But it was the 36-year-old who found his way into the BBC Sport Team of the Week, picked by ex-Watford striker Deeney, who believes Dubravka will be the defining factor in whether or not Burnley avoid relegation.

“He's really coming into his own,” said Deeney. “If Burnley are to stay up, it will be because of him. “[He] made four or five excellent saves to keep them in the game against Nottingham Forest and help them earn what could be an important point.”

Troy Deeney’s Premier League Team of the Week: Martin Dubravka; Neco Williams, Marcos Senesi, Sven Botman, Tyrick Mitchell; Alex Iwobi, Ryan Gravenberch, Anton Stach; Bruno Fernandes; Wilson Isidor, Hugo Ekitike.

What did Burnley boss Scott Parker say about Martin Dubravka?

Of course, it wasn’t just Deeney who was left impressed by Dubravka. The veteran goalkeeper - who has made 18 saves in the Premier League so far this season, sitting second only to Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario (19) - also drew high praise from manager Scott Parker, who is equally aware of how important his No.1 will be to Burnley this season.

“He made some big saves, and Martin's going to need to be that this year for the team we are, playing against huge quality,” Parker said. “I thought his save from the header was unbelievable, really. He’s the last line of defence and he's been pivotal.

“I've been immensely impressed with Martin. I probably knew what we were getting, but he's pulled off some big moments and big saves in this team.”

Most Premier League saves in 2025/26:

Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham (19) Martin Dubravka, Burnley (18) Matz Sels, Nottingham Forest (16) Bernd Leno, Fulham (15) David Raya, Arsenal (13)

Burnley are 16th in the table with four points on the board from five games following Saturday’s draw. Parker’s side also ran Manchester United and Liverpool close, only surrendering points in the final minutes of second-half stoppage time on both occasions. Up next for the newly-promoted Clarets is a home clash against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup, before a tough pair of Premier League away ties against Manchester City and Aston Villa.

