Burnley predicted team to face Cardiff City with Scott Parker set to ring changes

Scott Parker made all 11 changes in the last round for the 2-1 victory over Derby County – and with Manchester City to come on Saturday, the same can be expected tonight.
The Clarets will use the tie to hand out minutes to a number of players who have yet to have a look-in in the Premier League, while those working their way back from knocks should also feature.
Burnley come into the game off the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while Cardiff were beaten by promotion rivals Bradford City 3-1.
Brian Barry-Murphy’s men saw off League Two sides Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town to reach this stage of the competition.
Here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:
