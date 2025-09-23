Burnley predicted team to face Cardiff City with Scott Parker set to ring changes

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
Burnley will once again ring the changes for tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City.

Scott Parker made all 11 changes in the last round for the 2-1 victory over Derby County – and with Manchester City to come on Saturday, the same can be expected tonight.

The Clarets will use the tie to hand out minutes to a number of players who have yet to have a look-in in the Premier League, while those working their way back from knocks should also feature.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Burnley come into the game off the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while Cardiff were beaten by promotion rivals Bradford City 3-1.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s men saw off League Two sides Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town to reach this stage of the competition.

Here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

Your next Burnley FC read: Opinion: Scott Parker's post-match Burnley smile told the story following Nottingham Forest draw

The German will get another chance to show Burnley fans what he can do, just as he did in the last round (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

1. GK - Max Weiss

The German will get another chance to show Burnley fans what he can do, just as he did in the last round (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
The right-back scored the winning goal in the last round as the Clarets left it late to beat Derby (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

2. RB - Oliver Sonne

The right-back scored the winning goal in the last round as the Clarets left it late to beat Derby (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
The experienced centre-back is one of many that deserves some game time (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

3. CB - Joe Worrall

The experienced centre-back is one of many that deserves some game time (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Parker could well opt to give 45 minutes each to Humphreys and Axel Tuanzebe, just as he did in the last round (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

4. CB - Bashir Humphreys

Parker could well opt to give 45 minutes each to Humphreys and Axel Tuanzebe, just as he did in the last round (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyCardiff CityScott ParkerManchester CityDerby CountyNottingham ForestBradford CityPremier League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice