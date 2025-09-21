Scott Parker makes Martin Dubravka Burnley claim following Nottingham Forest display

Scott Parker didn’t need to witness Martin Dubravka’s sterling display against Nottingham Forest to prove what sort of goalkeeper Burnley are getting.

The key stops came late on as tiredness began to creep in and Forest hunted a late winner, but the former Newcastle United stopper held firm to keep Ange Postecoglou’s side at bay.

“He made some big saves and Martin's going to need to be that this year for the team we are, playing against huge quality,” Parker said.

“I thought his save from the header was unbelievable really. He’s the last line of defence and he's been pivotal.

“I've been immensely impressed with Martin. I probably knew what we were getting, but he's pulled off some big moments and big saves in this team.”

Martin Dubravka and his teammates thank the Burnley support after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Upon reflection, Saturday’s draw against Forest was arguably a fair result in a topsy-turvy game that could easily have gone either way.

"We come out at the start of the second half looking really sharp and bright,” Parker added. “Probably at that moment you need to take that chance.

"The longer the half goes on and towards the back end of the game, they make four or five subs, they bring energy into the pitch, big quality onto the pitch as well and at that point it was a team, certainly our team, which at times we just needed to survive.

"Over the course of these last 14 to 15 months that I've been in here, at times this team can survive certain moments and I think we saw that, certainly towards the back end anyway.”