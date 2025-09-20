'We created enough': Ange Postecoglou's verdict on Nottingham Forest's draw with Burnley
The Reds squandered a second-minute lead, given to them from Neco Williams, to draw 1-1 with the Clarets at Turf Moor.
While many felt the end result was a fair one, Postecoglou believed his side created more than enough chances to take the win.
"There was certainly plenty I was pleased with,” he said.
"There were parts of the game where we had really good control, both with and without the ball. We created enough chances to win it, for sure.
"There were a couple of sloppy moments that allowed them to get some traction in the game and they’re very good at that, they’ve got some quick guys up front and they’re good on the transition. They’re always a threat, so you’ve always got to be wary of it.
"But overall I couldn’t have asked for much more from the players in terms of their endeavour to play the way we want to and I certainly felt we looked more like the team I want us to be.
The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.
"Sometimes in football things don’t go your way or the opposition goalkeeper makes outstanding saves, but with the amount of chances we created...if we keep doing that, the things that aren’t going for us at the moment will start to.
"It was a brilliant start for us and a great goal from Neco. The first 15 minutes were really good but we got a little sloppy with the turnovers, that brings the crowd into it and they get excited. They win some free-kicks in our half and put some pressure on us. They’re the moments we still need to handle better. They did have a couple of moments.”
Your next Burnley FC read: 25 photos of Burnley fans arriving at Turf Moor for Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest