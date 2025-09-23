Burnley 1-2 Cardiff City: Clarets crash out of the cup after wretched first half

A wretched first-half display saw an all-changed Burnley side crash out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of League One Cardiff City.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side found themselves two goals down at the break following a woeful first 45 minutes.

The Clarets were completely off the pace, with a number of players looking disinterested and guilty of barely breaking sweat.

The hosts were gifted a route back into the game in the second-half when Zian Flemming capitalised on an error from the Cardiff keeper, curling home with a lovely guided finish.

But Burnley were unable to find an equaliser to send the game to penalties, meaning they crash out of the competition at the third round stage.

While Parker’s priority this season is obviously Premier League survival, he will still be disappointed with the manner of this defeat and how none of his fringe players grasped the opportunity to stake a claim.

Manager Scott Parker has made all 11 changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. In fact, none of the starters from that game are involved at all – with the Clarets prioritising Saturday’s trip to Manchester City.

Callum Robinson scores Cardiff's second goal of the night (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

It’s the second straight round Parker has opted to do this, having also made 11 changes for the 2-1 win over Derby County.

Lesley Ugochukwu starts, having served his one-match suspension during Saturday’s league encounter.

Axel Tuanzebe also gets the nod in a back three alongside Joe Worrall and Bashir Humphreys, while Oliver Sonne and Lucas Pires start at wing-back.

Hannibal starts alongside Ugochukwu in midfield, while Marcus Edwards and Armando Broja flank Zian Flemming, who gets the nod up front.

The likes of Vaclav Hladky, Mike Tresor and Ashley Barnes feature on an otherwise youthful bench.

As for Cardiff, they made five changes from their 3-1 defeat to Bradford City. It was the Bluebirds who threatened first, as Callum Robinson flashed a 20-yard shot just wide of the post after Burnley had been caught in possession in their own half.

In fact, Burnley’s start to the game was very sluggish, being caught on the ball on three separate occasions inside the opening seven minutes - with all three coming within 20/30 yards of their own goal.

The hosts finally threatened for the first time in the 11th minute when Ugochukwu powered forward from midfield before testing the palms of Nathan Trott from just outside the box.

While the Bluebirds were pressing well, Burnley continued to look so casual in possession of the ball as they struggled to get control of the game.

Parker’s side did almost take the lead midway through the first-half though when Lucas Pires pulled the ball back for Zian Flemming, whose shot was well blocked just eight yards out.

Burnley got the wake-up call they needed though on the half-hour mark when they went a goal down.

Defensively it was such a sloppy goal to concede, as a partially cleared corner was worked back into the box and played across goal for Joel Colwill to steer home into an empty net.

To Burnley’s credit, they did react well and almost levelled immediately when Armando Broja was sent through on goal down the left, only to be denied by Trott’s legs.

Burnley’s woes went from bad to worse 10 minutes before the interval when the visitors deservedly doubled their lead.

It was a well worked goal from their perspective as Robinson finished off a slick move, but Burnley’s players were standing motionless like statues.

The Clarets did at least show some intent towards the end of the half, as Hanibal drove a shot just wide from range and Flemming saw a shot on the turn well saved by the keeper’s legs.

But equally, Cardiff could have also added a third as Isaak Davies was allowed far too much time and space to drift in from the right to unleash a low shot which, thankfully for Burnley’s sake, was straight at Weiss.

Burnley switched to a 4-2-3-1 after the restart, but it made little to no difference, with Cardiff dominating the early passages of play.

Marcus Edwards did flash a shot just wide though after being fed by Hannibal before cutting in from the right flank to engineer some space.

A bit of life was finally injected into a sparse Turf Moor as Flemming halved the deficit with a lovely taken goal.

It owed a lot to Cardiff keeper Trott, whose attempted pass out from the back landed right at the feet of Edwards, who showed the presence of mind to pick out Flemming in space and the striker did the rest, curling beyond the hapless keeper with a lovely deft finish.

Edwards, who came alive in the second period after a seriously underwhelming first-half, could easily have levelled just after the hour-mark after being played in by Hannibal, but he delayed and delayed, which allowed Cardiff to scramble clear.

With 20 minutes remaining, the Bluebirds almost restored their two-goal lead when Colwill, the scorer of their first, dragged a shot just wide of the far post.

Parker brought on Jaydon Banel, Mike Tresor and Ashley Barnes in a bid to rescue the game - and Tresor threatened a leveller within minutes of his arrival, drifting in from the left only to see his shot well saved.

The Belgian was involved right in the thick of it once again a few minutes later, nutmegging his marker before seeing his drive palmed to safety.

TEAMS

Burnley: Weiss, Sonne, Tuanzebe, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires, Ugochukwu (Banel), Hannibal, Edwards (Tresor), Broja (Barnes), Flemming (Clark)

Subs not used: Hladky, Pouani, Pimlott, Brierley, Campbell

Cardiff: Trott, Ng, Chambers, Fish, Bagan, Wintle, J. Colwill (Turnbull), R. Colwill (Kellyman), Ashford (Nyakuhwa), Davies (Willock), Robinson (Salech)

Subs not used: Turner, Osho, Giles, Mafico

Referee: David Webb

Attendance: 6,010

