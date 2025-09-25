Burnley boss Scott Parker calls for 'calm' over ex-Chelsea and Everton striker Armando Broja

Scott Parker has called for “calm” with Burnley’s under-performing summer signing Armando Broja.

The 24-year-old has yet to start a league game for the Clarets following his summer move from Chelsea.

Instead, his only starts have come in the Carabao Cup against Derby County and Cardiff City respectively, and on both occasions the striker looked off the pace.

It’s been a challenging couple of years for the Albanian international, who has been hit with a series of serious injuries.

As a result, Parker admits Burnley fans need to be patient with Broja as he gets some extra training time into his legs.

“Look, I think Amando just needs some work at the moment. He's not had a lot of football over the course of the last couple of years really,” he said.

“I think we all need to be very calm where Amando is at this present moment in time. He needs work, I agree.

Armando Broja in action during Tuesday night's cup tie against Cardiff. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I think we definitely saw a better version tonight with him [compared to the last round]. But you can also see that he probably just needs minutes in his legs. He needs more training. He needs to keep working.

“He's going to be vital for us this year, for sure. We just need to take care of him and we need to get some serious work into him as well.”

Broja wasn’t the only player off the pace on Tuesday night as Burnley crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of League One side Cardiff City.

After a woeful first-half, the Clarets did halve the deficit through Zian Flemming, who netted his first goal of the season.

“It was a lovely finish from Flem,” the Clarets boss added. “He had another big chance in the first-half as well, so I was pleased for Flem to get on the score sheet.

“Obviously he’s not had a lot of minutes, he’s been out injured for large parts of pre-season as well, so this will be good for him.

“Goals certainly will be good for him and just the minutes in his legs is a big thing as well.”

