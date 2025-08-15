Out-of-favour Burnley defender reunites with former club in loan swoop
The right-back saw just 18 minutes of league action with the Clarets last season after signing from PSV Eindhoven last summer, penning a four-year deal.
His one and only league cameo came off the bench during the early season 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Sambo’s only start, meanwhile, came four days later against Wolves in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Both of his appearances for the club came in August, the opening month of the season, and he never featured again.
The Dutchman was even left out of Burnley’s 25-man squad last summer, while the club explored a potential loan move away. But he was subsequently added back in once a move never materialised.
Sambo joins a Sparta side that plays in the Eredivisie, the top level of Dutch football. They finished 12th in the table last season.
This isn’t the first time Sambo will have played for Sparta, having spent the season on loan there from PSV during the 2022/23 campaign.
Sparta’s technical director said of the move: "We are incredibly happy and proud to have brought Shurandy back to Sparta.
“Shurandy played a key role in the successful 2022/2023 season and we've always kept an eye on him since then.
“Currently, Shurandy has been sidelined at Burnley, so this summer we informed him and his management that we would like to loan him out again. He was immediately open to this, after which it was up to the clubs to reach an agreement. That has now been achieved, so Shurandy is back at Sparta."
Sambo becomes the 10th player to leave Turf Moor this summer and the third to depart on loan, following on from Owen Dodgson (Stockport County) and Andreas Hountondji (St Pauli).
James Trafford, CJ Egan-Riley, Han-Noah Massengo, Josh Brownhill and Dara Costelloe have all left permanently, while Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond were also released at the end of last season.
