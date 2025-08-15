Out-of-favour Burnley defender reunites with former club in loan swoop

Out-of-favour Burnley defender Shurandy Sambo has been sent out on loan to Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The right-back saw just 18 minutes of league action with the Clarets last season after signing from PSV Eindhoven last summer, penning a four-year deal.

His one and only league cameo came off the bench during the early season 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sambo’s only start, meanwhile, came four days later against Wolves in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Both of his appearances for the club came in August, the opening month of the season, and he never featured again.

Sambo joins a Sparta side that plays in the Eredivisie, the top level of Dutch football. They finished 12th in the table last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sambo made just two appearances for the Clarets during his debut season with the club (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Sambo will have played for Sparta, having spent the season on loan there from PSV during the 2022/23 campaign.

Sparta’s technical director said of the move: "We are incredibly happy and proud to have brought Shurandy back to Sparta.

“Shurandy played a key role in the successful 2022/2023 season and we've always kept an eye on him since then.

“Currently, Shurandy has been sidelined at Burnley, so this summer we informed him and his management that we would like to loan him out again. He was immediately open to this, after which it was up to the clubs to reach an agreement. That has now been achieved, so Shurandy is back at Sparta."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sambo becomes the 10th player to leave Turf Moor this summer and the third to depart on loan, following on from Owen Dodgson (Stockport County) and Andreas Hountondji (St Pauli).

James Trafford, CJ Egan-Riley, Han-Noah Massengo, Josh Brownhill and Dara Costelloe have all left permanently, while Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond were also released at the end of last season.

Your next Burnley FC read: Ex-Burnley man pinpoints where Scott Parker needs to strengthen in the transfer market