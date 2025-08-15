Ex-Burnley man pinpoints where Scott Parker needs to strengthen in the transfer market

Burnley must look to strengthen their midfield and identify a replacement for Josh Brownhill, according to former Claret Phil Bardsley.

But if the Clarets are to give themselves the best chance possible of avoiding relegation, Bardsley – who represented the club between 2017 and 2022 – believes another midfielder is required.

“They look okay in the forward areas,” he told Gambling.com, when asked where Burnley need to strengthen. “They've got some decent players in midfield, but probably midfield.

“[Josh] Cullen's okay but they’ve lost [Josh] Brownhill, which is a blow for them because he’s fit, strong, experienced and gets around the pitch.

“So probably another player in the middle of the pitch [where he would strengthen the squad], but that's only me guessing. I'm sure Scott Parker has identified players in positions that they need to improve, which can help them stay in the division."

Of the nine players Burnley have brought in so far, the most eye-catching one is the addition of serial winner Kyle Walker from Manchester City.

Former Burnley man Phil Bardsley (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

While the 35-year-old brings obvious quality on the pitch, his impact could be even greater off it according to Bardsley.

“It’s about how much you can help the boys in the dressing room, and how you conduct yourself around the place,” he added.

“Obviously training correctly everyday, and just helping and being a role model for the younger players.”

“Kyle Walker has got great experience, he’s a multiple Premier League winner and Champions League winner - so it’s what he can pass on to those younger players, and then it's up to them to absorb it and take it in. If you can't learn off somebody who's achieved that much in football, you may as well pack up.”

“I thought it was a really, really good signing from Scott Parker.”

